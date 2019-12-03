Expand / Collapse search
Gabrielle Union to meet with NBC on ‘America’s Got Talent’s “Toxicity”

Union will not return as a judge on AGT

By FOXBusiness
Actress Gabrielle Union will talk with NBC lawyers this week to discuss what happened on America’s Got Talent and why she was sacked from the show, according to Deadline.

Union alleged racial bias, discrimination and more that she experienced during the recent season and the alleged retaliation that followed.

She claims there is a toxicity on the set and wants to fix that even though she won't be returning to the show as a judge.

This follows the November 22 dismissal of Union and fellow judge Julianne Hough.

The network and producers of the show issued the following statement:

“We remain committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees and take very seriously any questions about workplace culture,” the statement read. “We are working with Ms. Union through her representatives to hear more about her concerns, following which we will take whatever next steps may be appropriate.”

The meeting this week is intended to be those next steps.