Gabrielle Union breaks silence after controversial departure from 'America's Got Talent'

As the nation gathers around feasts to give thanks, Gabrielle Union took to social media to offer her own humble gratitude toward fans in the wake of her controversial departure from the hit reality competition “America’s Got Talent.”

The 47-year-old sent a message to her Twitter followers thanking them for their support during this difficult time.

The Nov. 27 post was the first time the actress spoke up on the platform after reports surfaced that she was released from her contract after recently joining the panel of judges.

Union and her co-star Julianne Hough, who was also released from her contract, served as judges during the show's 14th season after filling spots vacated by Mel B and Heidi Klum.

Neither Union nor Hough will be joining the second season of "America’s Got Talent: The Champions" set to air on Jan. 6.

Various reports started to surface that Union was allegedly fired after speaking out about the show's "toxic" workplace environment.

Variety, who exclusively reported Friday that Union and Hough were cut from the show, said Union was subject to various racial criticisms, including that her hairstyles were "too black" for the show's audience, according to sources it could not name.

Union's social media message came just hours after her husband, former NBA star Dwyane Wade, came out in defense of his wife.

Wade followed up with more praise, saying, "I am even more proud of her standing up for what she stands for and that’s US."

Wade is also "raising a glass" to his wife for embodying the lessons they teach their own daughter.

“‘America’s Got Talent’ has a long history of inclusivity and diversity in both our talent and the acts championed by the show. The judging and host lineup has been regularly refreshed over the years and that is one of the reasons for ‘AGT’’s enduring popularity. NBC and the producers take any issues on set seriously,” NBC and Fremantle, the production company behind “AGT," told Variety in a joint statement responding to the allegations.

Variety reported that Hough also received criticism regarding her appearance that "impacted her morale and led to tensions," but she later denied those assertions in a statement sent to the outlet.

“I had a wonderful time on ‘America’s Got Talent,’ I loved working with the cast, crew and producers. I am happy to continue my working relationship with NBC,” Hough told Variety.

Hough will be featured in “Holidays With the Houghs,” costarring her brother Derek, and “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” in December, according to the outlet.

“I’m looking forward to what the future holds,” she said.