Dwyane Wade lists Miami Beach mansion for $32.5M: Report

Retired NBA star Dwyane Wade is selling his waterfront Miami Beach mansion.

The 14,000-square-foot home at 5980 N. Bay Road is listed for $32.5 million. The Wall Street Journal reported the home belongs to Wade, who spent most of his 16 NBA seasons with the Miami Heat.

The Spanish architecture-styled house includes six bedrooms, nine baths and two half baths, according to the listing with Douglas Elliman Real Estate agent Brett Harris, who declined to comment.

The home “is brimming with breathtaking classic American manor details, soul-soothing elements and chic modern comforts,” the listing says.

It includes a chef’s kitchen, multiple living areas, a master suite, a wine room and a state-of-the-art theater.

Its details include beamed ceilings and large walk-in closets.

The house is set on a 1-acre lot at the northern tip of Miami Beach. Every room has sunset views, according to the listing.

Outside, there’s a pool, basketball court, jungle gym with swings plus airy covered and uncovered seating areas. The property also backs onto the water.

Wade, who recently retired from the Miami Heat, bought a new home in Los Angeles with his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, Journal reported. The couple paid $6 million for the property.

