Fumes in cockpit forces Hawaiian-bound flight to return to Seattle

Fumes in the cockpit of a Hawaiian-bound flight forced the aircraft to return to the Seattle airport shortly after taking off Monday afternoon.

An airline spokesperson told FOX Business that Hawaiian Airlines flight HA21 returned to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after departure due to fumes in the cabin. It was heading to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu.

The captain declared an emergency to obtain priority handling and the Airbus 330 landed at SEA without incident, the airline said.

Medical and fire personnel met the aircraft at the gate and all 273 passengers and 10 crewmembers deplaned safely.

Once the aircraft was cleared, the Port of Seattle Fire Department boarded to investigate and did not find any smoke or smell, airport spokesperson Perry Cooper told The Associated Press.

Flight 21 left Seattle on Tuesday morning in a new aircraft.

FOX Business has reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for further details.

