'Full House' property hits San Francisco market at $6.5M

The three-story 'Full House' home at 1709 Broderick St. is currently on sale for $6,500,000

The iconic San Francisco Victorian that once used to belong to the fictional Tanner family in the 1980s sitcom "Full House" could be yours for $6.5 million.

Running from 1987 to 1995, the iconic sitcom was beloved by millions -- so much so that it spawned a spin-off decades later.

The home, which accommodated the Tanner family, was placed on the market by Rachel Swann of The Swann Group.

The home, located at 1709 Broderick Street, was originally built in 1900 and remodeled in 2018 by architect Richard Landry

Full House home

The iconic San Francisco Victorian that once used to belong to the fictional Tanner family in the 1980s sitcom is for sale. ( Christopher Stark, Lunghi Studio or Aerial Canvas and Getty Images / Getty Images)

The house has about 3,700 square feet and includes four bedrooms, three full- and one half-bathrooms on a 3,123-square-foot lot. 

There's also a gas fireplace, a private English garden and a two-car garage – a rarity in San Francisco.

The property was most recently sold in 2020 for $5,350,000.

Prior to going on the highly competitive San Francisco housing market, the house was owned by Full House creator Jeff Franklin who had lived there. 

He bought it for $4 million in 2016. 

The exterior of the "Full House" home

The exterior of the "Full House" home in San Francisco, California. The home is selling for $6.5 million. ( Christopher Stark, Lunghi Studio or Aerial Canvas / Fox News)

Along with the private English garden, the home could come with a bit of television memorabilia

Swann said that there are handprints in concrete stones of the ‘Full House’ cast, including Bob Saget and John Stamos, that could be part of the sale, though she did not say for how much. -

Cast of "Full House"

Los Angeles, CA - 1993: (L-R) Andrea Barber, Dave Coulier, Mary-Kate Olsen / Ashley Olsen, Candace Cameron, Jodie Sweetin, Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit / Blake Tuomy-Wilhoit, Lori Loughlin, Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit / Blake Tuomy-Wilhoit, John Stamos Season Seven p (Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Despite the movie lore, most of "Full House" was filmed at Warner Bros. Studios in Los Angeles. 

Only the exterior shots of the house were taken in San Francisco. Also, while the show's credits make it look like the house is a "Painted Lady" in Alamo Square, it is not.

The garden at the "Full House" home in San Francisco, California.

The garden at the "Full House" home in San Francisco, California. ( Christopher Stark, Lunghi Studio or Aerial Canvas / Fox News)

Swann said that because of the home's place in pop culture, showings are "available by appointment only to pre-qualified buyers."