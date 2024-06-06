'Full House' property hits San Francisco market at $6.5M

The iconic San Francisco Victorian that once used to belong to the fictional Tanner family in the 1980s sitcom "Full House" could be yours for $6.5 million.

Running from 1987 to 1995, the iconic sitcom was beloved by millions -- so much so that it spawned a spin-off decades later.

The home, which accommodated the Tanner family, was placed on the market by Rachel Swann of The Swann Group.

The home, located at 1709 Broderick Street, was originally built in 1900 and remodeled in 2018 by architect Richard Landry.

The house has about 3,700 square feet and includes four bedrooms, three full- and one half-bathrooms on a 3,123-square-foot lot.

There's also a gas fireplace, a private English garden and a two-car garage – a rarity in San Francisco.

The property was most recently sold in 2020 for $5,350,000.

Prior to going on the highly competitive San Francisco housing market, the house was owned by Full House creator Jeff Franklin who had lived there.

He bought it for $4 million in 2016.

Along with the private English garden, the home could come with a bit of television memorabilia.

Swann said that there are handprints in concrete stones of the ‘Full House’ cast, including Bob Saget and John Stamos, that could be part of the sale, though she did not say for how much. -

Despite the movie lore, most of "Full House" was filmed at Warner Bros. Studios in Los Angeles.

Only the exterior shots of the house were taken in San Francisco. Also, while the show's credits make it look like the house is a "Painted Lady" in Alamo Square, it is not.

Swann said that because of the home's place in pop culture, showings are "available by appointment only to pre-qualified buyers."