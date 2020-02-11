Home from TV's 'Full House' fights 'Empty Nest' syndrome

While Lori Loughlin tries to avoid a trip to the big house, the home she presided over on ABC's "Full House" is back on the market.

The 1883 Victorian residence hit the San Francisco housing market this week with an asking price of $5.5 million.

From the late 1980s to the mid-1990s, its exterior doubled as the outside of the Tanner family residence, where fictional widower Danny Tanner, his brother and his best friend were raising Tanner's three daughters. Loughlin, charged last year in a federal college-admissions probe, joined the show in its second season as the love interest of Tanner's brother, played by Jon Stamos.

The sitcom never used the interior of the home: Indoor scenes were filmed instead on a set in Burbank, California, though the exterior shots were shown again in the recent “Fuller House” reboot of the show on Netflix, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

From the street, the Pacific Heights home appears to have changed little from its star turn on "Full House." The interior, however, boasts quite the renovation.

"Rare opportunity to own an 1883 Charles Lewis Hinkel home that has been impeccably renovated to please even the most discerning tastes, with a touch of iconic flair. " - The Agency

The sprawling 3,728-foot residence, built by Charles Lewis Hinkel and remodeled by Richard Landry, is described as an "exquisite example of Italianate, Victorian architecture" by The Agency, a full-service, luxury real estate brokerage. The home is co-listed by Rachel Swann and Cindy Ambuehl.

With four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, it includes a master suite and two additional bedrooms on the top floor. On the main lower floor is a kitchen with blue custom cabinets, Calacatta Oro marble and a fireplace, according to the listing.

The lower level features a large bedroom accompanied by a full bath, walk-in closet, laundry and den. The floor opens onto the patio and sculpted garden.

The home is one of five in the San Francisco area marketed through Luxury Retreats, which handles luxury villa and vacation rentals. It goes for $60,000 a month, according to the listing agency.

The house was sold to the producer who created the show, Jeff Franklin, in 2016.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.