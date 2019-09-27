‘Full House’ creator Jeff Franklin’s posh home is on the market in San Francisco — take a peek inside

Image 1 of 2

He's the creator of one of the most iconic sitcoms based on family life in the San Francisco area, and now, he's looking to empty house.

Jeff Franklin, who we all have to thank for bringing us "Full House," has is own home in the Golden City, and he's ready to sell.

Here's a look inside, courtesy of The Agency:

Price: On request

Beds: 4

Baths: 4

Square feet: 3,728

The property has been “impeccably renovated to please even the most discerning tastes,” according to The Agency. Its sleek design comes with tall ceilings, skylights and a floor plan that allows natural light to flow throughout.

On the top floor, there is a master suite, with a walk-in closet and private bath. Below, on the main living level, is the kitchen with custom cabinetry and a fireplace accent.

“This 1883 Charles Hinkle Lewis, Dwell Magazine-featured residence was reimagined by famed architect Richard Landry,” Rachel Swann, a managing partner at The Agency San Francisco, told Fox Business.

“It seduces even the most discerning buyer with its elegant form and flow — from the decadent blue kitchen to the sumptuous master suite.”

Here are some of the other standout features:

Living room:

Kitchen:

Bedroom:

