Frozen shakes served at nursing homes recalled after being linked to numerous deaths, hospitalizations: FDA

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) published an urgent warning instructing consumers to discard a certain brand of frozen supplement milkshakes over listeria concerns.

The recall, which includes all Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial Frozen Supplemental shakes, was announced by the FDA on Friday. Of the 38 illnesses that have been reported so far, 37 people have been hospitalized and 11 have died.

Manufacturer Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc., initiated the recall and alerted food distributor Lyons Magnus LLC to the outbreak. In its Feb. 21 statement, the FDA said that officials became aware of the listeria outbreak in late November, "with many ill people residing in long-term care facilities (LTCF) prior to illness onset."

"FDA’s traceback investigation identified that each of the LTCF who supplied invoice information for review from 2024 to present received a frozen supplemental shake of either Lyons ReadyCare or Sysco Imperial brand," the statement explained. "As part of this investigation, FDA collected environmental samples and found the outbreak strain of Listeria."

Citing the CDC, the FDA said that the outbreak dates back to 2018, and that 20 cases from 2024 and 2025 have been recorded. Officials have been unable to find the source of the outbreak until now.

Most of the illnesses involved those in long-term care facilities, the FDA said.

"Of the 38 people for whom information is available, 34 (89%) reported living in long-term care facilities or were hospitalized prior to becoming sick. Records reviewed from facilities indicated nutritional shakes were available to residents," officials said.

The milkshakes were distributed to the following states: Alabama, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and West Virginia.

Listeria monocytogenes can lead to listeriosis, which is especially deadly to older adults, though pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems are also at risk.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), listeriosis can lead to "fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms." Symptoms start within two weeks of eating the contaminated food, though listeriosis is known to occur 10 weeks after ingestion as well.

"Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food," the agency advises.

The FDA is actively investigating the outbreak.