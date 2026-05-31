Frozen food item sold at Costco recalled over salmonella concern

A frozen cheese bread product sold at Costco is being recalled over concerns it could be contaminated with salmonella, prompting the retailer to notify customers who purchased the affected items.

Champion Foods LLC announced a voluntary recall of certain batches of Motor City Pizza Co. 5 Cheese Bread after learning that an ingredient supplier had recalled milk powder because of a potential salmonella contamination concern.

According to the company, the recalled milk powder was supplied to a third-party manufacturer that produces a seasoning blend used in the product's five-cheese sauce mixture.

Costco also sent notices to members who purchased the product, saying its records indicate they, or one of their add-on members, bought Motor City Pizza Co. 5 Cheese Bread between Feb. 6 and May 29. The wholesale club advised customers not to consume the recalled product and to return it to a local Costco warehouse for a full refund.

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The recall affects both single-pack and two-pack versions of the frozen bread product.

The affected single-pack product carries UPC code 8 70375 00511 1 and includes sell-by dates ranging from Feb. 4, 2027, through April 21, 2027.

The affected two-pack product carries UPC code 8 70375 00509 8 and includes sell-by dates of Feb. 3, 2027; Feb. 4, 2027; Feb. 24, 2027; Feb. 25, 2027; March 10, 2027; March 11, 2027; March 18, 2027; and March 25, 2027.

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Champion Foods said routine testing conducted by the seasoning blend manufacturer before the ingredient was used in production showed the batches tested negative for salmonella. The company said it nevertheless decided to issue the recall "out of an abundance of caution" for customer safety.

Costco's notice stated that no illnesses or injuries related to the recalled products have been reported.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause "serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Symptoms among healthy individuals may include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

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In rare and more serious cases, salmonella can spread to the bloodstream, potentially causing arterial infections, endocarditis or arthritis.

FOX Business’ Bonny Chu contributed to this report.