Former Frontier CEO: Airlines banning alcohol ‘great leadership’ following violent behavior spike

Former Frontier Airlines CEO and Manifest CEO Jeff Potter, on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday, praised airlines for delaying the sale of alcohol on flights after an increase in violent behavior from passengers.

JEFF POTTER: At the end of the day, it's all about the safety on the aircraft. And even if it's one to two to three people, you know, what we've seen is -- and not necessarily entirely on the pandemic -- but you see disruption on airplanes that, quite frankly, involves the safety of others or lack of safety of others. So, the FAA does need to crack down.

I think the steps that have been taken by the airlines is, quite frankly, it's great leadership. They're just saying, ‘You know what? Yeah, it might be the minority group of people, but the fact of the matter is, we're responsible for, on average, 150 on every aircraft.’ And that's probably the first step.

By the way, from a business perspective, this is not beneficial to the airlines. You know, when you talk about an industry that's got industry margins, profit margins of three to five percent, they actually want this money. So this is a tough step for them and it's a bold step. But you know what? Again, it's all about the safety and security of the aircraft.