Frontier Airlines introduces 20 new routes, some with super low fares

Frontier Airlines announced 20 new routes on Tuesday from major metropolitan areas, with some fares as low as $29.

The new domestic and international routes are launching from Houston, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Dallas, Charlotte and Baltimore later this year into early next year.

"Frontier is not just about delivering low fares - we’ve made major enhancements, from product upgrades to the most rewarding loyalty program, and investments in technology and service, as part of The New Frontier," Barry Biffle, CEO of Frontier Airlines, said in a statement.

"That's why Frontier is America’s Low Fare Airline, delivering the best value every day - and we see a clear path to being the number one low-fare carrier in the top 20 U.S. metros," he said.

The new routes' intro fares are $29 to $89. Some of the ultra-low-cost flights are from Baltimore/Washington International Airport to George Bush Intercontinental Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Airport to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Frontier Airlines may be looking to woo customers from Florida-based Spirit Airlines, which warned it may not make it through another year due to concerns over its ability to raise enough cash. This is despite Spirit having successfully restructured its debt and emerging from bankruptcy just months ago.

Spirit Airlines, riddled with debt, filed for bankruptcy in November 2024 after failed merger attempts with JetBlue and Frontier airlines.

The company reportedly reignited potential merger talks with Frontier last year after its plans to merge with JetBlue in a deal worth $3.8 billion were blocked by regulators over concerns that the deal would hurt the availability of low-cost air travel tickets.

Earlier this month, shares of major U.S. carriers soared after upbeat airfare data for July signaled improving pricing power for the industry, as airlines bring capacity in check to align with a soft demand environment.

On Aug. 12, Frontier Group was up 29.6% at market close, Reuters reported.

