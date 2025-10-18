From cotton candy-covered bacon to mustard beer: The most unique eats at the 2025 State Fair of Texas

More than 2 million people are expected to pay a visit to Dallas for the State Fair of Texas this year.

It’s the longest-running event of its kind in the nation, taking place over 24 days, from Sept. 26 to Oct. 19.

The unique food and drink offerings at the fair, ranging from savory bites to sweet treats, are part of its longstanding traditions.

Fletcher's Corny Dog – $8

POTATO CHIP BRAND UNVEILS BIGGEST REDESIGN IN NEARLY 100-YEAR HISTORY

Featuring a hot dog coated in a lightly sweet corn batter, this has been a State Fair of Texas staple since 1942. The Fletcher family says mustard is the proper topping for a corny dog, but due to customer demand, ketchup was introduced in 1994. During the fair, Fletcher’s will go through 1,500 gallons of mustard and 800 gallons of ketchup.

Mustard Beer – $10

Unique to the State Fair of Texas, this mustard-flavored beer comes from Martin House Brewing Company. It’s bright yellow, tangy and full of mustard flavor.

Cotton Candy Bacon On a Stick – $18

The 2024 winner of the Best Sweet Item, this treat features a thick-cut piece of bacon wrapped with pink cotton candy. It’s smoky, sweet, salty and doesn’t require too many napkins since it comes on a stick.

ALEX BREGMAN LAUNCHES CUSTOM BEER COLLABORATION WITH SAMUEL ADAMS FOCUSED ON CITY'S 'BOLD' SPIRIT

Funnel Cake Bacon Queso Burger – $18

The ultimate sweet-and-salty combo, this burger features a grilled hamburger patty with crispy bacon and queso cheese sauce, sandwiched between two funnel cakes dusted with powdered sugar instead of traditional buns.

Fried Pickle Pizza – $14

This massive slice of pizza features ranch sauce and fried pickles. The richness of the ranch sauce and cheese is balanced by a spicy kick in the batter that coats the pickle slices.

DOMINO'S REBRANDS FOR FIRST TIME IN OVER A DECADE

Deep-Fried Deli Tacos – $16

These deep-fried tacos are described as a cross between a taco, a kolache and a pastrami sandwich. They’re made with peppery pastrami, mashed potatoes, white cheese and chives – all fried inside a corn tortilla. The creative combination is served with a spicy, creamy green sauce.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Cookie Chaos Milkshake – $17

This shake is rich, creamy and chock-full of cookies. It features various kinds of Oreos, snickerdoodle chunks, whipped cream, cookie butter and cookie dough, and is topped with a Biscoff cookie.