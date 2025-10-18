Expand / Collapse search
Food and Drinks
Published

From cotton candy-covered bacon to mustard beer: The most unique eats at the 2025 State Fair of Texas

Millions flock to Dallas to visit the State Fair of Texas

More than 2 million people are expected to pay a visit to Dallas for the State Fair of Texas this year.

It’s the longest-running event of its kind in the nation, taking place over 24 days, from Sept. 26 to Oct. 19.

The unique food and drink offerings at the fair, ranging from savory bites to sweet treats, are part of its longstanding traditions.

The Big Tex statute at the Texas State Fair.

The Big Tex statue is an iconic part of each year's State Fair of Texas. (Chris Torres/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Fletcher's Corny Dog – $8

A Fletcher's corny dog hot dog on a stick.

A Fletcher's corny dog is served at the State Fair of Texas on Oct. 17, 2025. (FOX Business Network)

Featuring a hot dog coated in a lightly sweet corn batter, this has been a State Fair of Texas staple since 1942. The Fletcher family says mustard is the proper topping for a corny dog, but due to customer demand, ketchup was introduced in 1994. During the fair, Fletcher’s will go through 1,500 gallons of mustard and 800 gallons of ketchup.

Mustard Beer – $10

A mustard-flavored beer in a plastic cup.

A mustard-flavored beer is served at the State Fair of Texas on Oct. 17, 2025. (FOX Business Network / Fox News)

Unique to the State Fair of Texas, this mustard-flavored beer comes from Martin House Brewing Company. It’s bright yellow, tangy and full of mustard flavor.

Cotton Candy Bacon On a Stick – $18

Bacon wrapped in cotton candy on a stick.

A thick-cut piece of bacon wrapped with pink cotton candy on a stick is served at the State Fair of Texas on Oct. 17, 2025. (FOX Business Network / Fox News)

The 2024 winner of the Best Sweet Item, this treat features a thick-cut piece of bacon wrapped with pink cotton candy. It’s smoky, sweet, salty and doesn’t require too many napkins since it comes on a stick.

Funnel Cake Bacon Queso Burger – $18

A grilled hamburger patty with crispy bacon and queso cheese sauce, sandwiched between two funnel cakes topped with powdered sugar.

A funnel cake bacon queso burger at the State Fair of Texas on Oct. 17, 2025. (FOX Business Network / Fox News)

The ultimate sweet-and-salty combo, this burger features a grilled hamburger patty with crispy bacon and queso cheese sauce, sandwiched between two funnel cakes dusted with powdered sugar instead of traditional buns.

Fried Pickle Pizza – $14

A pizza with fried pickles on a plate.

A fried pickle pizza is served at the Texas State Fair on Oct. 17, 2025. (FOX Business Network / Fox News)

This massive slice of pizza features ranch sauce and fried pickles. The richness of the ranch sauce and cheese is balanced by a spicy kick in the batter that coats the pickle slices.

Deep-Fried Deli Tacos – $16

Deep-fried tacos in a basket.

Deli tacos are served at the Texas State Fair on Oct. 17, 2025. (FOX Business Network / Fox News)

These deep-fried tacos are described as a cross between a taco, a kolache and a pastrami sandwich. They’re made with peppery pastrami, mashed potatoes, white cheese and chives – all fried inside a corn tortilla. The creative combination is served with a spicy, creamy green sauce.

Cookie Chaos Milkshake – $17

A cookie milkshake in a cup.

A cookie milkshake is served at the State Fair of Texas on Oct. 17, 2025. (FOX Business Network / Fox News)

This shake is rich, creamy and chock-full of cookies. It features various kinds of Oreos, snickerdoodle chunks, whipped cream, cookie butter and cookie dough, and is topped with a Biscoff cookie.