Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Lifestyle

Small friend group? You're not alone

By Fox Business
close
According to the survey, nearly half of adults admit they haven't made any new friends in the last five years.video

Survey: Americans struggle making friends

According to the survey, nearly half of adults admit they haven't made any new friends in the last five years.

The average American hasn’t made a new friend in five years, according to a study commissioned by Evite.

Continue Reading Below

MORE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM...

ELON MUSK TWEETS DIRE WARNING ON AI AND SOCIAL MEDIA
MORE AMERICANS GETTING NEWS FROM SOCIAL MEDIA DESPITE TRUST ISSUES, POLL SAYS
VENMO TEXTING SCAM: HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE NEW CON

FOX Business’ Melissa Francis pointed to this glaring information as to why American friend groups might seem so small on “The Evening Edit” on Wednesday.

A recorded 45 percent of 2,000 Americans surveyed admitted to their inability to add a new companion to their lives.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“Introversion and shyness” are key variables to why individuals struggle so much with this endeavor, according to this survey.