Small friend group? You're not alone

The average American hasn’t made a new friend in five years, according to a study commissioned by Evite.

FOX Business’ Melissa Francis pointed to this glaring information as to why American friend groups might seem so small on “The Evening Edit” on Wednesday.

A recorded 45 percent of 2,000 Americans surveyed admitted to their inability to add a new companion to their lives.

“Introversion and shyness” are key variables to why individuals struggle so much with this endeavor, according to this survey.