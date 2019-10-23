Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Industries

Lab recalls over-the-counter heartburn medicine after FDA warns on carcinogen

By FOXBusiness
close
Fox Business Briefs: Stores are dropping Zantac from their shelves over risks it contains a substance that could cause cancer. ATM fees now at rate of $4.72 for an out-of-network withdrawal, an increase of 33 percent. New technology could create a substantial job-cut in the banking industry. video

Walmart joins other retailers in removing the antacid Zantac from stores, ATM fees reach record high

Fox Business Briefs: Stores are dropping Zantac from their shelves over risks it contains a substance that could cause cancer. ATM fees now at rate of $4.72 for an out-of-network withdrawal, an increase of 33 percent. New technology could create a substantial job-cut in the banking industry.

Pharmaceutical company Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is voluntarily recalling all its over-the-counter heartburn medication in the U.S. due to concerns over potential cancer risks.

Continue Reading Below

The drugmaker said Wednesday that it had been engaged in this recall since Oct. 1. It affects both prescription and over-the-counter ranitidine medication.

The Food and Drug Administration warned in September that some ranitidine medicine had been found to have NDMA, a carcinogen.

Dr. Reddy's makes a generic version of Zantac.

Stocks in this Article

RDYDR. REDDYS LABORATORIES LTD
$39.90
+1.12 (+2.89%)

Retailers like Walmart, Rite Aid and Walgreens have stopped selling the product -- in both forms.

Open Jar of acid reducer medicine Zantac 150 Maximum Strength (ranitidine) on white background. These pills are sold over the counter in USA. Made to treat symptoms of gastro esophageal reflux disease (GERD), persistent heartburn, and other condition (iStock)

Dr. Reddy's said it has not yet been informed of any "adverse events" from customers due to ranitidine and NDMA.

MORE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

WALMART SUSPENDS SALE OF ZANTAC, OTHER PRODUCTS CONTAINING RANITIDINE OVER CANCER RISKS
SANOFI RECALLS ZANTAC IN US, CANADA OVER CANCER RISKS

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

According to the FDA, NDMA is "classified as a probable human carcinogen (a substance that could cause cancer) based on results from laboratory tests. NDMA is a known environmental contaminant and found in water and foods, including meats, dairy products, and vegetables." 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS      