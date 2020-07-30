French's releasing Mustard Beer for National Mustard Day

National Mustard Day – yes, another totally real holiday – is Aug. 1. And since everyone obviously has it marked on their calendar, French's is giving the eager masses a new, boozier way to celebrate the special condiment-themed day.

Continue Reading Below

The McCormick-owned brand is releasing a limited-edition beer made with real mustard, called, you guessed it, French's Mustard Beer. The beer was developed with craft beer label Oskar Blues Brewery.

CHICK-FIL-A ENDS FOOD-FOR-COINS PROMO AFTER 'OVERWHELMING RESPONSE'

Along with the French's Classic Yellow Mustard, which the wheat bear is brewed with, the beverage is also infused with bright and tangy flavors of key lime, lemon, tangerine and passion fruit, according to the press release.

"We're stoked on bold flavors at Oskar Blues Brewery and we never shy away from a challenge," said Oskar Blues Head Brewer, Juice Drapeau. "With French's Mustard Beer we elevated the Classic Yellow Mustard flavor with tangy lemon and lime to create a tropical wheat ale I'd pair with a loaded hot dog on the hottest day of the year."

COFFEE CHAIN TO PERMANENTLY CLOSE 800 STORES ACROSS US THIS YEAR

The beer is available at select Oskar Blues Brewery taprooms in Boulder and Longmont, Colo., and Brevard, N.C., as well as to order through CraftShack at $19.99 for a 6-pack, starting Aug. 1, while supplies last.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MKC MCCORMICK 192.38 -1.96 -1.01%

Hot dog garnish not included.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

This isn’t the first time French's has transformed its signature sauce into something unexpected.

Last year, the brand created French's ice cream for the national holiday.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE