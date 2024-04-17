Free Taylor Swift tickets: Company will pay 2 friends to travel to London, attend Eras Tour

Taylor Swift fans are being offered the opportunity of their "wildest dreams."

Flytographer, a Canada-based platform that connects travelers with photographers around the world, is looking to hire two Swiftie BFFs to attend the Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium in London on Aug. 19, 2024.

The company launched three Taylor Swift-inspired photo tours in London, Paris and New York, according to a press release.

"The Capture Your Era Photo Tours will include stops inspired by iconic moments in history, including Cornelia St. in New York, Pont des Arts in Paris, and the West End in London," the company wrote.

"To debut these new tours, Flytographer is hiring two best friends as the company’s Chief Memory Makers, tasked with taking the trip of their wildest dreams to test out the new Capture Your (London) Era Photo Tour."

The lucky new hires will test out the London-based photo tour experience, capturing pictures and videos for Flytographer’s Instagram account.

The job includes a $5,000 travel stipend, premium tickets to the Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium, and a Flytographer photo shoot.

The two hires will also receive a $100 salon credit and $100 shopping credit to buy the "ultimate Eras Tour outfit," the release said.

Flytographer founder and CEO Nicole Smith shared her hopes for the future hires in a statement sent to Fox News Digital.

"My hope for this ‘job,’ as a fan of Taylor myself, is that the Chief Memory Makers will be able to make memories that will last a lifetime, at the event of a lifetime, and have photos that help them capture and remember the magic of the entire experience," she said.

"We’ve all seen the tremendous impact Taylor Swift has had, with millions of fans coming together to celebrate the Eras Tour with their best friends. From mothers taking daughters to their first concert to lifelong best friends reconnecting to go to a show together, and some even going solo and meeting fellow fans for the first time to celebrate an icon together, it’s been inspiring to see."

The CEO noted that Flytographer wanted to be a part of Swiftie history "by capturing the special moments for fans traveling abroad and giving two best friends the experience of a lifetime."

Interested applicants can apply and prove their fan "reputation" at flytographer.com until May 9.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old, though the BFF they bring along can be younger.