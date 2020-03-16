Amid coronavirus, free lunch offered to NYC students by high-end restaurant group

With around 114,000 homeless students living in New York City and thousands of others from low-income households, there has been public concern surrounding the citywide school closure that’s related to the coronavirus pandemic – particularly for the students who depend on meals provided by the Department of Education.

The restaurant group known as Merchants Hospitality is making an effort to ensure children up to the age of 14 don’t go hungry by offering free lunches between the hours of noon and 2 p.m. EST. The promotion will be extended through the end of March at Industry Kitchen, Merchants River House and Philippe Chow, according to a company statement.

“Good evening Merchants Hospitality friends and family. Most of you are aware by now that the New York City public schools have closed. We would like to offer a complimentary lunch from our Kids Menu,” reads Merchants Hospitality’s website. “As always, we continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic, taking our guidance from the CDC, NYC DOH and The Mayors & Governor’s Office and will update you as new details emerge.”

Children participating in Merchants Hospitality’s promotion must be accompanied by an adult.

Industry Kitchen

Address: 70 South St. at Maiden Lane, New York, N.Y. 10038

Merchants River House

Address: 375 South End Ave., Hudson River Esplanade, New York, N.Y. 10280

Philippe Chow

Address: 33 E. 60th St., New York, N.Y. 10065 | 355 W. 16th St., New York, N.Y. 10011

FOX Business reached out to Merchants Hospitality for comment on how students can get access to lunches in light of recently enacted restaurant closures ordered by the city and state government but did not immediately hear back at the time of publication.

However, its restaurant Industry Kitchen issued a statement on its website that “as of this evening, we have been mandated by the Governor’s office to temporarily close our doors for in-house dining until further notice. Moving forward, we are offering delivery and takeout daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Orders accepted online or by calling the restaurant.”

This article has been updated to reflect the upcoming restaurant operation limitations that will go into effect starting on March 17.