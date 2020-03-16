NYC to close nightclubs, theaters, limit restaurants to take-out and delivery

In the latest move to combat the coronavirus, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will sign an executive order that shuts down entertainment venues and keeps people from gathering in restaurants and bars.

Continue Reading Below

"Tomorrow I will sign an executive order limiting restauants, bars and cafes to food take-out and delivery. Nightclubs, movie theaters, small theater houses and concert venues must close. The order will go into effect Tuesday, March 17th at 9 AM," said de Blasio. "This is not a decision I make lightly. These places are part of the heart and soul of our city. They are a part of what it is to be a New Yorker. But our city is facing an unprecedented threat and we must respond with a wartime mentality."

The moves are being made since the virus can spread rapidly through close interaction.

"We will come through this, but until will do, we must make whatever sacrifice neessary to help our fellow New Yorkers," said the de Blasio.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti issued a similar executive order concerning venues and restaurants going into effect Sunday at midnight and running until at least March 31.

California's governor asked the state's bars and restaurants to close, but didn't order it.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS