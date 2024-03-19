Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks
Published

Free ice cream cones, water ice to welcome spring: Where to grab yours

Rita's is also capitalizing on the day to launch its newest flavor

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for March 18

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

It is the first day of spring, which means Dairy Queen and Rita's are offering free treats. 

The companies announced they were kicking off the season with free ice cream and Italian ice, their usual spring giveaways. 

For Rita's, it is also a way to drum up sales for its newest product, Sour Patch Kids Watermelon Ice. 

UNILEVER TO CUT 7,500 JOBS, SPIN OFF ICE CREAM UNIT

Dairy Queen is hosting a "free cone day" at participating locations nationwide on Tuesday, the first day of the spring equinox.

A Dairy Queen employee displays an ice cream cone for a photograph at a DQ Grill & Chill restaurant ahead of its grand opening in the Manhattan borough of New York, on May 28, 2014.

Dairy Queen is hosting a "free cone day" at participating locations nationwide on Tuesday. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Is it really the first day of spring if we don’t have Free Cone Day??," the company posted on X.

Customers can get one free small vanilla soft-serve cone while supplies last.

The company said it's an "iconic DQ springtime tradition."

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT WANTS MCDONALD'S BROKEN-DOWN ICE CREAM MACHINES FIXED

Similarly, Rita's said on its website that for over 25 years the company has celebrated the first day of spring by giving away free Italian ice. 

A Rita's Italian Ice location.

A Rita's Italian Ice location. (iStock / iStock)

"It’s a Rita’s Tradition. Just our way of kicking off the season—and spreading a little happiness," the company said. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Guests can get one free 6-oz. Italian ice in the available flavor of their choice at any of the over 550 locations.  