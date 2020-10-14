Free Election Day child care available in these cities from Care.com, ASYMCA

Figuring out child care during the coronavirus pandemic has been a huge challenge for parents, but now they can get some help on Election Day next month.

Continue Reading Below

On Tuesday, Care.com -- a website that connects families with caregivers -- and the Armed Services YMCA (ASYMCA) announced they are partnering to offer free child care while parents vote in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

“As a core part of our mission, we believe that access to child care should never prevent a parent from seeking employment, health care or in this case, participating in our National election,” the ASYMCA website said.

‘THE SIMPSONS’ SPOOFS 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION IN UPCOMING HALLOWEEN EPISODE

Free child care through the ASYMCA and Care.com program is available at more than 20 locations in 11 states: California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Though the program is available for all parents at most of the locations, child care at the Twentynine Palms, Calif., location is available only for military families, Care.com told FOX Business in an email.

MOST AMERICANS WON’T VISIT RELATIVES DURING 2020 HOLIDAY SEASON, SURVEY SAYS

To get free child care, parents should go to the program website or call the individual locations to reserve a four-hour spot in advance.

On Nov. 3, parents can drop off their kids for their allotted time, while they go vote at their local polling station.

BURGER KING TEAMS WITH PLAYSTATION TO GIVE AWAY PS5 CONSOLES

According to Care.com, each location can take a maximum of only 20 children and all locations will be “fully COVID-19 compliant.”

Here is the full list of participating locations by state, according to the ASYMCA website.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

California

Armed Services YMCA - San Diego

Armed Services YMCA - Twentynine Palms - for military families only

Colorado

Garden Ranch YMCA, Colorado Springs

Florida

Deland Family YMCA - Deland

Southwest Volusia YMCA - Edgewater

Georgia

Augusta South Family Y - Augusta

Liberty County YMCA - Hinesville

Illinois

O’Fallon YMCA

New York

YMCA Center for Equity - Rochester

Downtown YMCA - Watertown

Fairgrounds YMCA - Watertown

Carthage YMCA - Carthage

North Carolina

New River YMCA - Jacksonville

Oklahoma

Earlywine Park YMCA - Oklahoma City

Midwest City YMCA - Midwest City

Tennessee

YMCA Camp Widjiwagan - Antioch

Clarksville Area YMCA - Clarksville

Texas

Airport Area YMCA - Bedford

YMCA Camp Carter - Fort Worth

Northwest YMCA - Fort Worth

Armed Services YMCA - El Paso

Mays Family YMCA at Potranco - San Antonio

Thousand Oaks Family YMCA - San Antonio

Utah

YMCA Community Family Center - Taylorsville

Larry H. and Gail Miller Family Foundation YMCA Community Family Center - Ogden