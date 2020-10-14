Free Election Day child care available in these cities from Care.com, ASYMCA
There are more than 20 participating locations in 11 states
Figuring out child care during the coronavirus pandemic has been a huge challenge for parents, but now they can get some help on Election Day next month.
On Tuesday, Care.com -- a website that connects families with caregivers -- and the Armed Services YMCA (ASYMCA) announced they are partnering to offer free child care while parents vote in the Nov. 3 presidential election.
“As a core part of our mission, we believe that access to child care should never prevent a parent from seeking employment, health care or in this case, participating in our National election,” the ASYMCA website said.
Free child care through the ASYMCA and Care.com program is available at more than 20 locations in 11 states: California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.
Though the program is available for all parents at most of the locations, child care at the Twentynine Palms, Calif., location is available only for military families, Care.com told FOX Business in an email.
To get free child care, parents should go to the program website or call the individual locations to reserve a four-hour spot in advance.
On Nov. 3, parents can drop off their kids for their allotted time, while they go vote at their local polling station.
According to Care.com, each location can take a maximum of only 20 children and all locations will be “fully COVID-19 compliant.”
Here is the full list of participating locations by state, according to the ASYMCA website.
California
Armed Services YMCA - San Diego
Armed Services YMCA - Twentynine Palms - for military families only
Colorado
Garden Ranch YMCA, Colorado Springs
Florida
Deland Family YMCA - Deland
Southwest Volusia YMCA - Edgewater
Georgia
Augusta South Family Y - Augusta
Liberty County YMCA - Hinesville
Illinois
O’Fallon YMCA
New York
YMCA Center for Equity - Rochester
Downtown YMCA - Watertown
Fairgrounds YMCA - Watertown
Carthage YMCA - Carthage
North Carolina
New River YMCA - Jacksonville
Oklahoma
Earlywine Park YMCA - Oklahoma City
Midwest City YMCA - Midwest City
Tennessee
YMCA Camp Widjiwagan - Antioch
Clarksville Area YMCA - Clarksville
Texas
Airport Area YMCA - Bedford
YMCA Camp Carter - Fort Worth
Northwest YMCA - Fort Worth
Armed Services YMCA - El Paso
Mays Family YMCA at Potranco - San Antonio
Thousand Oaks Family YMCA - San Antonio
Utah
YMCA Community Family Center - Taylorsville
Larry H. and Gail Miller Family Foundation YMCA Community Family Center - Ogden