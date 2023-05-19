Fourth person dies from bacteria linked to recalled eye drops, CDC says

Another person has died from an outbreak of an extensively drug-resistant bacteria that's been tied to Global Pharma Healthcare's recalled eyedrops , according to federal health officials.

As of May 15, 81 patients across 18 states have become infected with Pseudomonas aeruginos, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Of those infected, 14 have reported vision loss, four people had their eyeballs removed and four others died, the CDC said.

In March, the CDC reported that 68 patients in 16 states were infected.

The CDC has been investigating the outbreak, which has been tied to artificial tears manufactured by Global Pharma Healthcare earlier this year, alongside the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as well as other state and local health officials.

During its investigation, the CDC discovered EzriCare Artificial Tears was the brand most commonly reported from infected patients.

Amid the outbreak, Global Pharma Healthcare issued a recall for all lots within the expiry of the EzriCare and Delsam Pharma’s artificial tears products due to possible contamination. It also agreed to recall Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Eye Ointment over the same concern.

In April, federal inspectors wrapped up their inspection of Global Pharma Healthcare's facility in India where the company manufactured EzriCare and Delsam Phama Artificial Tears products.

The FDA reported that the company did not follow proper sterilization or cleaning procedures at its manufacturing facility.

No other products aside from EzriCare Artificial Tears, Delsam Pharma Artificial Tears and Delsam Pharma Artificial Ointment have been linked to the outbreak, according to the CDC.

Those who have used recalled products are told to stop using and discard the products "immediately."