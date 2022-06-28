Fourth of July travel: Flight cancellations, delays persist ahead of holiday weekend

Tuesday marked another day of widespread flight disruptions for summer travelers.

More than 1,400 flights in, out of and across the United States were already delayed as of noon ET Tuesday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Meanwhile, more than 500 flights were canceled.

It's already been a bleak travel season for the airline industry, which has had to drop 15% of the flights they originally planned for June through August to make the remaining flights more reliable, according to Airlines for America President Nicholas Calio.

Still, according to figures tracked by FlightAware, a number of trips are still getting delayed and canceled.

Over the past weekend, over 18,000 flights were delayed from Friday through Sunday, according to FlightAware data. Each day, 23% of all flights were delayed and about 3% were canceled, according to the data.

However, FlightAware spokesperson Kathleen Bangs told FOX Business the website saw a "streak of delays and even higher cancellations" over Father’s Day and the Juneteenth holiday weekend. On Thursday and Friday of that weekend, cancellations reached 6% and 5%, respectively, she said.

Airlines already struggled with bad weather and shortages of workers, especially pilots, leading to widespread cancellations over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, which typically kicks off the summer travel season.

Cancelations reached 4.7% on the Friday of that holiday weekend, according to FlightAware.

Airlines have been trying to ramp up hiring efforts and are also training more pilots to try and get back on track as passengers flood back to airports.

The Fourth of July holiday weekend is just days away and about 3.55 million people are expected to fly.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.