Ford’s Explorer, Escape among vehicles getting fresher air filters

Ford is equipping some of its vehicles with all-new air filters to improve the car's air quality just as concerns surrounding the Delta variant of the coronavirus grows.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % F FORD MOTOR CO. 14.19 +0.28 +2.01%

Ford Refresh95, which are certified cabin air filters, will be rolled out to select Ford vehicles, including the Bronco Sport, Escape, Explorer, Mustang Mach-E, Police Interceptor Utility and Maverick by the end of the year, according to Ford.

The Michigan-based car manufacturer plans to roll out the filters to the majority of its fleet by the end of 2023.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The car manufacturer is looking to "help reduce microscopic particles that can originate both inside and outside a vehicle’s interior," according to Ford.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, air particles that are less than 10 microns in diameter "pose the greatest problems, because they can get deep into your lungs, and some may even get into your bloodstream."

CDC: DELTA VARIANT ACCOUNTS FOR 83% OF US CASES

However, the company touts that its air cabin filters have the ability to remove particles 30 times smaller than a single human hair.

Ford's move to increase the air quality in its vehicles comes as the more aggressive delta variant spreads across the country.

The variant – which is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions – now accounts for an estimated 83% of U.S. COVID-19 cases.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

That’s a dramatic increase from the week of July 3, when the variant accounted for about 50% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases.

Consumers won't need to purchase a new vehicle in order to benefit from the technology.

Rather, Ford owners with compatible vehicles can purchase a Refresh95 air filter from a local Ford dealer later this year, according to Ford. '

The Associated Press contributed to this report.