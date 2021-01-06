Ford, Toyota top USA's best-selling vehicles list for 2020
F-Series and Rav4 were the most-popular models of 2020
The streaks continue.
The Ford F-Series, which includes the F-150 and F-Series Super Duty models, chalked up its 39th consecutive year as America's best-selling vehicle in 2020 and 44th as the top truck with 787,372 deliveries, while the Toyota Rav4 made it four in a row among passenger cars.
Toyota sold 430,387 Rav4s, which knocked the Camry off of the top spot in 2017 after a 15-year-run, giving Toyota 19 straight years with the most popular model that's not a pickup truck. The Camry's consolation is that it remained the best-selling sedan and finished sixth overall.
Toyota also notched a win in the midsize pickup category with the Tacoma, which was the only vehicle in its segment to make the top 20, but saw its Highlander edged out by the Ford Explorer among three-row SUVs.
(Note: Tesla does not report U.S. sales.)
Here's a look at the full top 20 for 2020:
Ford F-Series - 787,372
Chevrolet Silverado - 593,057
Ram Pickup - 563,676
Toyota RAV4 - 430,387
Honda CR-V - 323,502
Toyota Camry - 294,348
Chevrolet Equinox - 270,994
Honda Civic - 261,225
GMC Sierra - 253,014
Toyota Tacoma - 238,805
Toyota Corolla - 237,179
Nissan Rogue - 227,936
Ford Explorer - 226,215
Toyota Highlander - 212,276
Jeep Grand Cherokee - 209,786
Jeep Wrangler - 201,310
Honda Accord - 199,458
Ford Escape - 178,495
Subaru Outback - 153,290
Mazda CX-5 - 146,420