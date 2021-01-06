Ford, Toyota top USA's best-selling vehicles list for 2020

The streaks continue.

The Ford F-Series, which includes the F-150 and F-Series Super Duty models, chalked up its 39th consecutive year as America's best-selling vehicle in 2020 and 44th as the top truck with 787,372 deliveries, while the Toyota Rav4 made it four in a row among passenger cars.

Toyota sold 430,387 Rav4s, which knocked the Camry off of the top spot in 2017 after a 15-year-run, giving Toyota 19 straight years with the most popular model that's not a pickup truck. The Camry's consolation is that it remained the best-selling sedan and finished sixth overall.

Toyota also notched a win in the midsize pickup category with the Tacoma, which was the only vehicle in its segment to make the top 20, but saw its Highlander edged out by the Ford Explorer among three-row SUVs.

(Note: Tesla does not report U.S. sales.)

Here's a look at the full top 20 for 2020:

Ford F-Series - 787,372

Chevrolet Silverado - 593,057

Ram Pickup - 563,676

Toyota RAV4 - 430,387

Honda CR-V - 323,502

Toyota Camry - 294,348

Chevrolet Equinox - 270,994

Honda Civic - 261,225

GMC Sierra - 253,014

Toyota Tacoma - 238,805

Toyota Corolla - 237,179

Nissan Rogue - 227,936

Ford Explorer - 226,215

Toyota Highlander - 212,276

Jeep Grand Cherokee - 209,786

Jeep Wrangler - 201,310

Honda Accord - 199,458

Ford Escape - 178,495

Subaru Outback - 153,290

Mazda CX-5 - 146,420

