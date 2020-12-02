Ford F-150 sales down 46 percent in November as new model rolls out

A 45.9 percent drop in F-150 sales helped drive Ford Motor Company sales down 20.9 percent in November compared to last year.

The decrease was expected as the company navigates a perfect storm of low dealer inventories due to this year's coronavirus-related factory shutdowns and the transition to production of a redesigned 2021 model, which is heading to showrooms now.

Sales of the F-Series Super Duty, which is not being replaced, were up 7.5 percent while the Transit commercial van saw a 13.9 percent increase thanks in part to continued interest from the package delivery industry.

Overall sales among Ford, Volvo and the Asian brands were down approximately 12 percent for the month, which had three fewer selling days than last year. General Motors, Fiat Chrysler, Tesla and the other European automakers currently follow a quarterly reporting schedule.

