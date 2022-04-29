Ford recalls over a quarter-million vehicles that can roll away while parked

More than a quarter-million Ford Explorer SUVs are being recalled in the U.S. because they can roll away even when they are parked.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % F FORD MOTOR CO. 14.19 -0.42 -2.87%

Ford Motor Co.'s recall covers certain 2020 through 2022 Explorers with 2.3-liter engines, as well as 3-liter and 3.3-liter hybrids and the 3-liter ST. It also extends to 2020 and 2021 Explorer Police hybrids and those with 3.3-liter gas engines.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Representatives for Ford have not immediately responded to FOX Business' request for comment.

The recall was issued because a rear axle mounting bolt can fracture, causing the drive shaft to disconnect, according to documents posted by U.S. safety regulators.

This means the SUVS can roll away if they are in park without the parking break on.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

There have already been 235 warranty claims due to the problem, according to the documents.

To date, Ford is unaware of any crashes or injuries related to the problem.

Dealers will replace a bushing and the axle cover, or they will update electronic parking brake software depending on the model and car owners will be notified by mail starting June 6.