Ford pledges $3.5 million to military charities this holiday season

Ford will donate up to $3.5 million to military charities through a new effort by its Proud to Honor program that runs through the end of the year.

Ford and its dealers will add $100 to the total for every social media post that salutes a member of the U.S. Military that includes the #proudtohonor tag.

Proceeds from the program will be shared among the Blue Star Families, Guitars for Vets, DAV, Workshops for Warriors, Oscar Mike, Bunker Labs and the Boulder Crest Foundation.

“We are humbled by the sacrifices made by our military service members and their families,” Ford’s top marketing V.P. Mark LeNeve said in a release on the program. “Our Ford dealers are woven into the fabric of their communities and I’m proud of the support they provide to make a difference in the lives of our vets.”

In September, Ford started selling a line of Proud to Honor merchandise with 100 percent of the profits earned through December earmarked for charity and teamed up with country singer Luke Combs to donate $25,000 worth of guitars to Guitars for Vets.

