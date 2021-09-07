Michigan Ford Mustang factory closed due to gas leak affecting surrounding homes

Ford's Flat Rock Assembly plant in Michigan, which builds the Mustang, will be down this week, but not because of the semiconductor chip shortage.

The factory has been identified as the source of a gas leak that has led to the evacuation of nearby residents.

Dangerous levels of benzene were found in parts of the local sewer system last week, according to Fox 2 Detroit, and there's concern that fumes may be leaking into people's homes.

Ford spokesman T.R. Reid told The Detroit News that the leak had been tracked to a pipe on the property that carries gasoline used to fill up the cars after they come off the assembly line.

The automaker has been helping displaced residents secure hotel rooms and has committed $1 million so far to a community fund to assist with financial losses.

The facility will be closed at least through Friday, and Reid said the air quality at the plant itself is safe for the workers on site dealing with the issue.

Production of the Ford F-150 is also suspended at the automaker's Kansas City Assembly Plant for the next two weeks, and shifts have been cut at two more truck plants in Dearborn, Mich,, and Louisville, Ky., due primarily to the semiconductor supply issue.