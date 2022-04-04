Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro production suspended

The American muscle car race is being yellow-flagged.

Ford and General Motors are idling the Michigan plants that build the Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro this week, as the automakers try to manage the ongoing parts supply issues affecting the automotive industry.

Ford is suspending production at its Flat Rock Assembly Plant, which currently only builds the Mustang, while GM's Lansing Grand River Assembly facility will suspend production of the Camaro and Cadillac CT4 and CT5 sedans.

Ford cited semiconductor supplies as the main issue, while GM did not specify what part was in short supply for the Chevy and Cadillacs, which are built on a common platform, Reuters reported.

Automotive sales were down approximately 16% across the industry in the first quarter due to the low inventories of vehicles available as every automaker has had to curtail production to some extent due to the supply chain issues.

Flat Rock and Grand Lansing are expected to be up and running again on April 11. Production of the Dodge Challenger, which was the bestselling muscle car in 2021, is currently underway at Stellantis' Ontario, Canada, factory.