Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Cars

Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro production suspended

Parts supplies continue to hurt production

close
Gary Gastelu on new Mustang video

Drive Ford’s most powerful Mustang yet

Gary Gastelu on new Mustang

The American muscle car race is being yellow-flagged.

The Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro

Production of the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro has been suspended for a week. (Ford/GM)

Ford and General Motors are idling the Michigan plants that build the Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro this week, as the automakers try to manage the ongoing parts supply issues affecting the automotive industry.

The Mustang Shelby GT500

The Mustang Shelby GT500 is the most powerful Ford ever built. (Ford)

Ford is suspending production at its Flat Rock Assembly Plant, which currently only builds the Mustang, while GM's Lansing Grand River Assembly facility will suspend production of the Camaro and Cadillac CT4 and CT5 sedans.

The Chevrolet Camaro

The Chevrolet Camaro is available as a coupe or convertible. (Chevrolet)

Ford cited semiconductor supplies as the main issue, while GM did not specify what part was in short supply for the Chevy and Cadillacs, which are built on a common platform, Reuters reported.

Automotive sales were down approximately 16% across the industry in the first quarter due to the low inventories of vehicles available as every automaker has had to curtail production to some extent due to the supply chain issues.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Flat Rock and Grand Lansing are expected to be up and running again on April 11. Production of the Dodge Challenger, which was the bestselling muscle car in 2021, is currently underway at Stellantis' Ontario, Canada, factory.