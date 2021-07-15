Ford made a $1.8 million Mustang mistake

When you make a list, it's good to check it twice.

Ford is offering 450 Australian Mustang Mach 1 buyers $4,040 each after an error was discovered in the car's marketing material that promised features it doesn't have.

According to Car Advice, the promotional brochure said the Mach 1 was equipped with a "high-performance Torsen differential, rear parking sensors, and radar cruise control," none of which are included on the Australian-market version of model.

Ford initially offered free scheduled maintenance for three years plus a track day experience as restitution, including to those who ordered their cars after the error was fixed, but continued to get complaints and went on to improve the make-good offer, which could cost it up to $1,818,000 if everyone takes advantage of it.

Customers can also get a full refund on their cars or their deposits back if they haven't received them yet. Ford Australia is only importing 700 Mach 1s this year.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission began a crackdown five years ago on automotive and associated industries to ensure they are meeting their obligations under consumer law.