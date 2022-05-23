Ford, Kia and Hyundai recalling electric SUVs due to software safety glitches

Three automakers are recalling their electric SUVs due to software glitches that could lead to accidents.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E, Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 are all subject to new safety actions filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

The issue with the Mustang Mach-E is that it's powertrain control module "may fail to detect a software error," that can cause unintended acceleration, deceleration or a complete loss of power while the vehicle is in motion.

Just 464 Mustang Mach-Es with all-wheel-drive that were built for the 2021 model year between Oct. 3, 2020, through May 26, 2021, are subject to the recall and the update can be performed by the owner through an over-the-air download or at a dealership. No accidents have been reported in relation to the issue.

The Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5, which are built on a shared electric vehicle platform, both pose a rollaway risk because a software error may disengage the parking mechanism.

According to Hyundai, the recall is the result of a review of four claimed rollaway incidents that occurred in Korea, but none have yet been reported in the U.S.

A total of 9,014 EV6s and 10,729 Ioniq 5s are affected by the recall, which must be addressed at a service center.

Owners will be notified by mail in the coming weeks, but can also contact the automakers, or call the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 for more information.