Ford donated 15,000 custom masks to inauguration attendees

Ford Motor Co. donated 15,000 custom-made masks to those attending the 59th inaugural ceremony held on Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below

Stocks in this Article F FORD MOTOR COMPANY $10.87 +0.84 (+8.43%)

The masks were donated to the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC) and were handed out as part of COVID-19 safety protocols, the automaker confirmed to FOX Business.

FORD SHIPS OUT 1 MILLIONTH CORONAVIRUS FACE SHIELD

The face masks, which have custom JCCIC emblems, were manufactured by Ford-UAW workers at its Plymouth, Mich. plant, Ford said.

The masks were also printed by Hatteras, a commercial printing business that's also based in Michigan.

FORD MAKING CORONAVIRUS FACE MASKS TO PROTECT WORKERS

"We’ve been a leader in COVID mitigation efforts since April, and donating these masks only furthers our commitment to keep families and communities safe as we gather for this important moment in history," Ford CEO Jim Farley told FOX Business in a statement.

Shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, the automaker joined forces with 3M and GE Healthcare to quickly expand production of urgently needed medical equipment and supplies in the fight against the virus.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The company transformed its facilities to help manufacture face shields, face masks, reusable gowns and a Ford-designed powered air-purifying respirator.

Ford also teamed up with scientific instrument provider Thermo Fisher Scientific to help expand the production of COVID-19 collection kits to test for the virus.