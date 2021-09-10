Ford discontinuing EcoSport SUV as it ends production in India

Ford is parking its smallest SUV.

The automaker has confirmed that U.S. sales of the Indian-made EcoSport will be discontinued next year as it ends production in the country after racking up $2 billion in losses over the past decade.

"Despite efforts, we have not been able to find a sustainable path forward to long-term profitability," Ford's India head Anurag Mehrotra said in the statement on the decision to pull out of the Asian nation, Reuters reported.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % F FORD MOTOR CO. 12.75 +0.01 +0.08%

The subcompact EcoSport is the only vehicle currently imported from India to the U.S., where it was introduced in 2018 as Ford's lowest-priced model. The upcoming $21,490 Maverick hybrid pickup will take that place in the lineup this fall with a base price of $21,490, which is $150 less than the cheapest EcoSport.

Aside from the recently introduced electric Mustang Mach-E, the EcoSport was Ford's lowest-selling SUV through the first half of 2021 with just 26,304 delivered.

Ford builds the EcoSport at several factories around the world and will continue selling it in markets outside the U.S., a company spokesman told the Detroit Free Press.