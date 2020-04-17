Ford tests vibrating wristbands to guard workers from coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Ford Motor Co. is testing an electronic social-distancing wristband to lower the risk of spreading COVID-19 within its factories.

The watch-like wearables are designed to vibrate when employees come within six feet of each other, spokesperson Kelli Felker told Bloomberg, which executives hope will remind workers to follow health guidelines when the automaker resumes production at now-idled plants.

The company was one of many car manufacturers to shutter North America operations in March, citing concerns for employees who work in close quarters building automobiles and might easily be infected.

Experts believe the virus is mainly spread through droplets from the mouth and nose. When an infected person speaks, exhales, coughs or sneezes, the droplets travel about 3 to 6 feet before gravity pulls them to the ground. Staying at least 6 feet away from other people is believed to greatly reduce the risk of transmission

The Samsung smartwatches in Ford's pilot program rely on software from the Texas-based technology firm Radiant RFID, according to the outlet.

The devices, which use Bluetooth short-wave technology to detect nearby coworkers, give wearers a color-coded warning in addition to vibrating. Supervisors may also receive alerts to help them track worker behavior, Radiant told the outlet.

Ford is testing the safety procedure at factories where it’s producing ventilators and respirators to help combat the virus, which has infected more than 2 million people worldwide.

Representatives for Ford and Radiant didn't immediately return requests for comment from FOX Business.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.