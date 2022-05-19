Expand / Collapse search
Ford

Ford CEO Jim Farley to interview Tom Brady and Jimmy Kimmel on his new Spotify podcast

Farley's 'Drive' premieres on Spotify on May 25

Ford president and CEO Jim Farley says the auto maker is doubling down on EV and domestic investments. video

Ford CEO: ‘We bet on the United States’

Ford president and CEO Jim Farley says the auto maker is doubling down on EV and domestic investments.

Jim Farley is stepping up to the microphone, but this time he's the one asking the questions.

The Ford CEO is launching a podcast on Spotify called "Drive" that will feature him talking about cars with personalities from the automotive industry and celebrities like Jimmy Kimmel and Tom Brady.

"I've been passionate about cars basically my entire life, and the podcast was a chance to connect with others about our mutual love for the things that get us around," Farley said on Spotify's blog.

"Having these conversations helps me recharge my batteries and connect with my love for cars outside of business."

Jim Farley Drive cover

Ford CEO Jim Farley's Spotify podcast "Drive" launches May 25. (Ford)

FORD CEO JIM FARLEY SAYS IDEA FOR THE ELECTRIC F-150 LIGHTNING CAME FROM THIS INTERESTING SOURCE

Along with running Ford, Farley is a lifelong car enthusiast and avid racer who competes in historic events in a 1966 Ford GT40 and other vintage vehicles.

Jim Farley driving a race car

Jim Farley races a vintage Ford GT40 in historic events. (Michael Cole/Corbis via Getty Images)

Along with Brady and Kimmel, the seven-episode season will include interviews with actor and "Top Gear America" host Dax Shepard and the Duke of Richmond, who organizes the annual Goodwood Festival of Speed and Goodwood Revival events in the U.K., where Farley often competes.

Jim Farley will interview Tom Brady

Farley will interview a host of well-known automobile enthusiasts, including Tom Brady and Dax Shepard. (Emily Elconin/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Each of my guests fascinates me in different ways. I wanted to talk with people from different walks of life who also shared a love of cars. When we first started, we had a big list of people we wanted to talk to, and just narrowed it down over time," Farley said, adding that he also learned a lot about success from them.

"All of them had doubts, failures, adversities. It was humbling, and a reminder that what matters is the sense of purpose and passion to do what you love and do it well, not the sense that everything will work out."

The first episode of "Drive," with Dax Shepard, premieres May 25.