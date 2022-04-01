Ford Bronco Sport and Escape recalled for fire risk

Ford is recalling 345,451 Bronco Sport and Escape models because their engine oil separator housing could crack and allow oil to leak and start a fire under the hood.

The action affects vehicles equipped with the 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine.

Owners will begin being notified on April 15 to have their vehicles inspected. Ford will replace the oil separator and seals, as necessary, free of charge under warranty.

In a separate action, Ford is recalling 391,836 trucks and SUVs because of a software error that may cause their trailer brake controllers to fail and not activate the brakes properly.

The affected models are the 2021-2022 F-150, 2022 Maverick, Expedition, Lincoln Navigator, F-250, F-350, F-450, and F-550.

Notices will be sent starting on April 18 and the software will be updated by a dealer technician.