Ford’s Mustang sales fall but April still strong

Ford saw a strong sales recovery in April, despite the supply challenges presented by the ongoing semiconductor shortage affecting the auto industry.



The automaker delivered 197,813 vehicles, up 64.8% compared to last April, which was the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. It was led by a 119.8% jump in SUV sales. Retail sales alone increased 57.1% for the month year over year and 23.7% compared to April 2019.



Ford also reported a record month for "electrified" vehicle sales at 11,172, which includes hybrids and the all-electric Mustang Mach-E. Mustang Mach-E sales were down for the second month in a row despite being one of the few models that hasn't had its production reduced due to the chip shortage. Ford delivered 1,951 in April compared to 2,637 in March and 3,739 in February, its first full month of sales.

The Mustang Mach-E is showing strong demand, however, and moving off dealer lots in just four days at an average transaction price of $45,800.

All automakers on monthly reporting schedules saw positive results for the month, with Hyundai, Subaru and Volvo setting overall sales records for April.