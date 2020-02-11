Expand / Collapse search
Foods you don't need to buy organic

Avocados, onions, sweet corn and these foods can be bought non-organic

Not all foods need to be purchased organic.

Buying organic can ensure you’re getting food that is free of pesticide residue found on most conventionally grown produce, but some foods that are conventionally farmed are perfectly clean, according to the Environmental Working Group's most recent guide to pesticides in produce.

Eaters don't have to buy all of their food organic. 

When food is labeled organic, it means that ingredients or food products are grown and made without using pesticides, fertilizers or genetically modified organisms (GMOs). For animal products like chicken or beef to be labeled organic, the animals are not fed antibiotics or growth hormones.

WHAT IT COSTS TO EAT ORGANIC

Nearly 70 percent of produce in the U.S. contains pesticide residues, according to the EWG, which specializes in agricultural research advocating against toxic chemicals and pollutants in food and water. Foods like kale, spinach and apples are among some of the dirtiest foods on the list, while others like avocados and sweet corn can be consumed as they are.

These are some of the cleanest foods at supermarkets that don’t need to be bought organic:

Avocados

Avocados are fine to buy non-organic, according to the EWG. 

The green fruit favorite seen around brunch menus across the country is said to be one of the safest fruits to consume non-organic due to the thickness of its fruit skin that guards against pesticides contaminating the inside of the fruit.

Asparagus

The green stemmed vegetable packed with vitamins A, C, E and K is one of the least likely to contain pesticides, according to the EWG.

Onions

Onions are rich in vitamin C and contain less pesticide residue than other traditionally grown fruits. 

This layered veggie high in vitamin C is said to contain less pesticide residue than other traditionally grown fruits and veggies, according to EWG.

Peas

Up to 80 percent of frozen sweet peas found in supermarkets were free of pesticide residues, EWG noted.

Corn

Sweet corn is one of the cleanest vegetable eaters can buy.

Sweet corn is said to have less than 2 percent of pesticide residues and is one of the cleanest vegetables eaters can buy.

