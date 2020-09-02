More than 20% of food delivery customers claim they encounter a problem with their order

Eaters have a bone to pick with delivery.

With many restaurants being forced to close for in-person dining as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, take-out was the only option for customers in the months following the outbreak. But while delivery affords a safe, sometimes contact-less option, a number of customers say they’ve had issues with ordering and getting their food on-demand.

More than 20% of Americans say they’ve encountered a problem when ordering delivery, according to a study by communication company First Orion. The study surveyed 2,000 consumers who dished on their food-ordering experiences, and the findings indicated that 70% had an issue that required customer service, suggesting that delivery services may have been inundated with new users amid the pandemic.

Of those polled, the majority, 64%, said they ordered through UberEats; 46% used DoorDash; 33% used Grubhub; and 28% used Delivery.com, among others mentioned, such as Instacart (26%) and Postmates (21%).

The food-delivery market has seen a surge in demand, with to-go being the only option for most restaurants during nationwide shutdowns between March and April. And half of the consumers surveyed said late delivery was their biggest issue.

Incorrect order (37%) was the next delivery dispute, followed by diners complaining that food came cold and wasn’t fresh (36%). The third-most-recorded complaint was that the driver needed directions (33%), while others said the food never arrived (26%) or that they had a rude customer service experience (14%).

The customer service issues might not be so shocking, though, considering the hospitality industry was among one of the hardest hit with job losses during the pandemic.

The food delivery market, however, continued to skyrocket at the height of COVID-19 by 67% in March, while digital orders jumped 63%, according to separate data from market research firm NPD Group released in May.