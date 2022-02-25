Russia invasion prompts FedEx, UPS to suspend all services in Ukraine

FedEx and UPS suspended all package services in Ukraine after Russian forces invaded the country.

On Thursday, FedEx announced that it will "temporarily suspend service in and out of Ukraine until further notice." The decision to suspend service was to protect its team members, which is a "top priority," according to FedEx.

The company says its monitoring the unraveling situation "and implementing contingency plans to minimize impact."

Less than 24 hours later, UPS issued the same warning, saying that all of its shipping services into and leaving Ukraine have been suspended. Any international shipments with a destination in Russia are also temporarily suspended, according to the company.

UPS said its export services from Russia and domestic services in Russia are still operating.

"UPS will re-establish service as soon as it is practical and safe to do so," the company said in a statement Friday.

FedEx has suspended its money-back guarantee for all FedEx Express services in Europe and UPS said its money-back guarantee does not apply "when service is affected by circumstances outside of UP's control."

Russian troops bore down on Ukraine’s capital Friday, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter, in an invasion of a democratic country that has fueled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop.

