Florida woman at Disney park knocked unconscious on five-story waterslide, lawsuit alleges

A woman is alleging in a lawsuit against Walt Disney Parks that a mishap on one of their waterslides left her with a brain injury and a bleeding wound.

The lawsuit claims the 25-year-old woman was severely injured while riding the Disney World's Humunga Kowabunga waterslide, which consists of three body tubes totaling 214 feet in length. The ride ends in a nearly five-story plummet in the dark at nearly 40 mph into the pool.

The plaintiff claims that she "at some point went unconscious after banging inside the ride," leading her fiancé and future mother-in-law to find her "limp body at the end of the ride."

DISNEYLAND'S CHARACTER ACTORS AND PERFORMERS VOTE TO UNIONIZE

The lawsuit goes on to allege that the fiancé and his mother were told by attendants that lifeguards were not immediately available and would need to be called.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 101.74 +1.07 +1.06%

"Eventually a lifeguard came and said they couldn't help or touch Plaintiff either and called an ambulance," the document claims. "Had [Disney Parks] had lifeguards at the end of the ride to watch and help guests coming off the ride, Plaintiff's brain injury would not have occurred as she wouldn't have been drowning in the water coughing up blood."

DISNEY RELEASES TIANA'S BAYOU ADVENTURE 'KNOW BEFORE YOU GO' GUIDE AHEAD OF SPLASH MOUNTAIN REPLACEMENT LAUNCH

READ THE LAWSUIT – APP USERS, CLICK HERE:

The plaintiff filed the lawsuit at a circuit court in Orange County, Florida — the incident is alleged to have occurred on May 11. She is seeking more than $50,000 in damages.

FOX Business reached out to Walt Disney Parks for comment.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In a similar lawsuit filed in September of last year, plaintiffs Emma and Edward McGuinness filed a lawsuit after the Humunga Kowabunga slide allegedly caused an "injurious wedgie."

Emma alleged that Disney did not explain why safety protocols , such as crossing one's leg, were necessary and that women would be a greater risk for injuries due to their anatomy and their swimwear.

"When a rider of The Slide reached the bottom of the ride and traveled into the pool of water designed to stop further travel, the force of the water can push loose garments into a person's anatomy — an event known as a "wedgie" — the lawsuit says. "Because of a woman's anatomy, the risk of a painful "wedgie" is more common and more serious than it is for a man."

FOX Business' Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.