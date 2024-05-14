Disney releases Tiana's Bayou Adventure 'know before you go' guide ahead of Splash Mountain replacement launch

Just 45 days ahead of Disney guests making their first splash down Tiana's Bayou Adventure, the ride replacing the iconic Splash Mountain, the entertainment giant has released a "know before you go" guide offering details of what to expect.

For starters, Tiana's Bayou Adventure will use a virtual queue at opening. Guests can request to join the virtual queue via the My Disney Experience app at one of two times: 7 a.m. or 1 p.m. No physical stand-by line will be available during the attraction's initial opening days, but one is expected "soon," according to a news release.

Guests who want to go on Tiana's Bayou Adventure, which opens June 24 in Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom, may also purchase Lightning Lane access via Disney's Genie+ service.

"Purchasing this service on the My Disney Experience app helps you get to some of your favorite attractions faster through Lightning Lane entrances and includes digital downloads of select Disney PhotoPass attraction photos taken in the park on the day of your purchase at no additional charge," Disney's release stated. Pricing and availability vary, so it is important guests check the app on the day of their visit for information.

Those not wishing to get wet are suggested to put on their own rain gear ahead of getting on the attraction. Ponchos are available for purchase at the park.

New attraction merchandise will be available at the Emporium at Magic Kingdom. Shortly after the attraction's debut, the merchandise will be moved to Critter Co-Op in Frontierland. New Orleans-inspired food, including beignets, will be served at Golden Oak Outpost and The Friar's Nook.

Tiana's Bayou Adventure is based off the 2009 animated movie, "The Princess and the Frog." Its predecessor, Splash Mountain, came under fire on social media because it featured characters and music from "Song of the South," a 1946 animated film that has been accused of employing racist tropes about the post-Civil War South.

Despite backlash, the ride that opened in 1992 was one of Disney’s most recognized landmarks for decades. It closed in January 2023 ahead of its reimagination.

Annual passholders will be allowed to preview the ride before the public. Their preview dates and registration were sent out via email from Disney Destinations on Tuesday morning.

Disneyland Park in California is also getting its own version of Tiana's Bayou Adventure later this year, although an exact opening date has not yet been announced.

Fox News' Brian Flood and David Ruiz contributed to this report.