Florida pilot busted for racist vandalism, Trump comments at airport

A Florida pilot was busted in connection to a spate of hate-fueled vandalism – much of which involved racist messages – over the course of several months at an area airport, court records show.

James Ellis Dees, a 53-year-old ex-Endeavor Air pilot, admitted to using blue, red and black markers to scrawl the expletive – and racial epithet-laced messages in men’s bathrooms, elevators and even on vehicles in the parking lots at Tallahasse Airport in 16 separate incidents from June 30, 2019, to Dec. 14, 2019, according to the affidavit for his arrest.

Endeavor Air is a regional carrier that services some of Delta Air Line’s connecting flights. A spokesperson for the company told FOX Business: “These actions in no way reflect the values of Endeavor Air and this individual is no longer employed by the airline.”

In addition to the racial slurs, Dees often wrote messages in support of President Trump, writing variations of “TRUMP4EVER” and “#MAGA," as well as those that denounced the commander-in-chief, including one that stated: “IMPEACH TRUMP THE TRAITOR.”

Dees did not admit to four other incidents that were reported at the airport. His attorney declined to comment when contacted by FOX Business.

In response to the spate of incidents, police installed a hidden security camera in the elevator near one of the parking lots, where they say they caught Dees in the act.

The Perry, Florida, man was spotted on the covert surveillance footage on the evening of Dec. 14 boarding an elevator where he allegedly scribbled the racial epithets.

When he was confronted by police on Jan. 7, Dees said he had “anger issues” and was having “’a really tough time.’” He was allowed to leave at the time but turned himself in to Tallahassee's Leon County jail on Jan. 17 after authorities issued a warrant for his arrest.

He was charged with nine counts of criminal mischief for vandalizing the property and was released on $500 bond, according to official documents. It was not immediately clear if he would later be charged with the four other incidents.

Dees is due back in court on Feb. 20.