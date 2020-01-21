Expand / Collapse search
Boeing

Boeing plans delayed 777X jet's first flight this week: sources

A source close to one of the wide-body jet’s nine firm customers said the flight would take place on Thursday or Friday at Boeing’s commercial base outside Seattle, depending on weather

Reuters
DUBLIN - Boeing plans to carry out the first test flight of its delayed 777X airplane later this week, said two people familiar with the matter on Tuesday.

BOEING'S 737 MAX JET CRISIS HAS COMPANY SEEKING LOANS: REPORT

A source close to one of the wide-body jet’s nine firm customers said the flight would take place on Thursday or Friday at Boeing’s commercial base outside Seattle, depending on weather.

Boeing 777x doing a high-speed taxi test at Seattle Everett airport. The Boeing 777X is the latest series of the long-range, wide-body, twin-engine Boeing 777 family from Boeing Commercial Airplanes. 

Another person familiar with the program said the flight would happen late this week.

Boeing could not immediately be reached for comment.

Boeing has said its largest ever twin-engined model, designed to hold on average 406 people, would fly for the first time in early 2020, with the first jet on track to be delivered  in 2021. It was originally due to be delivered in mid-2020.