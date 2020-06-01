Upscale Florida mall closes early as a precaution to George Floyd protests

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Town Center at Boca Raton, a mall in Palm Beach County, Florida, closed down early Monday as a precautionary measure in light of protests that have sparked across the country, according to a report from FOX affiliate WFLX FOX 29.

The upscale mall’s scheduled hours of operation were supposed to be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST, but it ended up shutting down at 2 p.m., a security officer confirmed to FOX Business over the phone.

There were no reported threats to the mall in particular, however, higher-ups at the Town Center made a decision to close down the mall as a precaution. The mall will return to normal hours starting Tuesday, the security officer told FOX Business.

The Boca Raton Police Services Department shared its knowledge about news regarding potential protests in a tweet shortly before the mall was shut down.

“We are aware of the information circulating about potential protests in our city today,” the Boca Police Services Department tweeted at 1:33 p.m. EST. “@bocapolice are actively monitoring this activity and taking necessary precautions.”

FOX Business reached out to the Boca Raton Police Services Department about the matter and was told by the authority’s public information officer that local law enforcement had no involvement in shutting down the Town Center at Boca Raton.

Town Center at Boca Raton management did not immediately return FOX Business’ call.

The mall, which is owned by Simon Property Group Inc., houses upscale retailers such as Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Versace, Cartier and more.

High-end retailers have been targeted by looters throughout the country following protests related to the death of George Floyd. Over the weekend, countless stores big and small have been damaged or vandalized during riots.

Simon Property Group did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment on the Town Center’s early closure.