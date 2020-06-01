Aldo Shoes to pay legal fees for employees protesting peacefully

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Companies of all types are issuing public statements on where they stand on the recent protests that have rocked the nation following the death of George Floyd. Footwear company Aldo Shoes on Monday tweeted out its support for employees who may need assistance in paying legal fees associated with a peaceful protest.

“Any of our team members who are detained while participating in a peaceful demonstration, will have their legal fees paid for by the company,” the shoe company wrote on Twitter.

FOX Business reached out to Aldo Shoes for a statement but did not immediately hear back at the time of publication.

However, the rest of the company’s tweet says Aldo Shoes will support internal and external anti-racist education and training as well as launch a dedicated hotline for reporting racist or prejudiced acts in stores. The hotline will be accessible to customers and Aldo team members.

“We have been trying to figure out the way to address this with respect, and without ignorance. There are no perfect words. We are a brand made up of people. We must use our platform to speak up,” the tweet also read. “For those who have fallen victim to racist acts or police brutality, for those who have lost loved ones, for those who live in uncertainty carrying out normal, day-to-day activities. For the parents, families and friends that live in constant fear – we stand with you.”

“It’s not enough that we believe in equality, we need to work harder and we need to step up,” the tweet added.

Floyd, 46, died exactly one week ago on May 25, shortly after an arrest in which Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was recorded with his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes all while the man was face-down on the ground and handcuffed.

Outrage immediately sparked on social media when a bystander video of the arrest was made public. Protests against police brutality have spread throughout various cities in the U.S.