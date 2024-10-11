Florida airports resume operations after Hurricane Milton

Several airports in Florida resumed operations Friday morning after Hurricane Milton made its way through the state.

Airports, especially those in the storm's path, temporarily closed earlier this week as the state prepared for another hurricane.

Florida was hit by Hurricane Helene, a Category 4 storm, at the end of September, two weeks before Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm.

On Friday morning, Tampa International Airport resumed operations at 8 a.m. local time.

"As always, please check with your airline for the latest flight information," the airport said in a post on X.

Roughly an hour later, the Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers resumed operations.

"We missed you! We’re happy to be serving Southwest Florida again. RSW is open and flights are resuming," the airport posted.

In central Florida, the Orlando International Airport also posted an update on X alerting travelers that the airport is "open and operational for all commercial flights."

Still, travelers need to check with their airline for any specific updates prior to their travels, the airport said.

The Sarasota Bradenton International Airport in Sarasota remains closed as officials are still in the process of "assessing conditions" and cleaning up after Milton.

The St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport in Clearwater, which suspended operations on Tuesday, hasn't posted an update on X.