Flight cancellations, delays due to COVID-19 drag on as pandemic hammers airlines

The spread of the coronavirus' omicron variant continues to hammer the airline industry with a slew of new flight delays and cancellations on Wednesday.

AIRLINES HIT HARD BY CANCELLATIONS AGAIN MONDAY, AS COVID STAFFING ISSUES THREATEN TO BLEED INTO NEW YEAR

According to flight-tracking service FlightAware, more than 2,500 flights have been canceled and over 6,700 flights have been delayed as of Wednesday afternoon. More than 1,900 of those delayed flights and 833 of those canceled flights are scheduled to travel within, into, or out of the United States.

SkyWest, which operates regional flights for Delta, United and American airlines, among others, reported 179 cancellations and 191 delays on Wednesday. Meanwhile, United reported 156 cancellations and 105 delays, Delta reported 103 cancellations and 218 delays, JetBlue reported 83 cancellations and 111 delays and Alaska Airlines reported 77 cancellations and 55 delays.

The latest figures come after more than 3,100 flights were canceled and over 15,000 flights were delayed on Tuesday. Over 1,200 of those canceled flights and more than 7,700 of those delayed flights on Tuesday were scheduled to travel within, into, or out of the United States.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

A JetBlue spokesperson told FOX Business that the airline has seen a surge in the number of sick calls from its employees due to the omicron variant.

"We entered the holiday season with the highest staffing levels we've had since the pandemic began and are using all resources available to cover our staffing needs," the spokesperson said. "To give our customers give as much notice possible to make alternate plans and reaccommodate them on other flights, we are proactively reducing our schedule through January 13. The health and safety of our crewmembers and customers remains our top priority as we work through this pandemic, and we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience that these schedule changes bring."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JBLU JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP. 14.48 -0.20 -1.36%

JetBlue has deployed leaders and managers to keep its frontline operations staffed and offered incentives for crew members not scheduled to work to pick up additional shifts and trips. The airline said that it is canceling flights where there is the least amount of disruption to customers, especially in cases where flights to the same destination can be combined.

"While the new CDC guidelines should help get crewmembers back to work sooner, and our schedule reduction and other efforts will further ease day-of cancellations, we expect the number of COVID cases in the northeast – where most of our crewmembers are based – to continue to surge for the next week or two," the JetBlue spokesperson added. "This means there is a high likelihood of additional cancellations until case counts start to come down."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % UAL UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC. 44.80 -0.47 -1.04%

United also blamed the nationwide spike in omicron cases for having a direct impact on flight crews and other staff members who run operations.

"We’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport," a United spokesperson told FOX Business. "We’re sorry for the disruption and are working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on their way during the holidays."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DAL DELTA AIR LINES INC. 39.34 -0.30 -0.77% ALK ALASKA AIR GROUP INC. 52.12 -0.80 -1.51%

Representatives for SkyWest, Delta and Alaska airlines did not immediately return FOX Business' request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser on the COVID-19 response, has suggested that the U.S. should consider a vaccine requirement for domestic air travel. However, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told National Public Radio on Tuesday that it is not being considered by the agency right now.

"Right now, what we’re talking about is ways to get people vaccinated," Walensky told the outlet. "Certainly domestic flights has been a topic of conversation, but that is not something we’re revisiting right now."

On Tuesday, the U.S. logged its highest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases with 441,278 infections. According to the CDC, the omicron variant accounted for 58.6% of all COVID-19 cases in the country for the week ending Dec. 25, while the delta variant accounted for 41.1% of cases.