Boeing
Published

Flames burst from Boeing plane after reported bird strike, video shows

Hainan Airlines Flight 438 returns to Rome Fiumicino Airport in Italy

Video shows flames spewing from engine of Hainan Airlines plane following bird strike after departing Rome, Italy. (Credit: Viral Press) video

Flames trail from Boeing jet following bird strike

Video shows flames spewing from engine of Hainan Airlines plane following bird strike after departing Rome, Italy. (Credit: Viral Press)

Flames spewing from the wings of a Hainan Airlines Boeing jet were caught on video after the plane reportedly stuck a bird following takeoff from Italy. 

The incident involving Hainan Airlines Flight 438, a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner destined for Shenzhen, China, unfolded Sunday in the vicinity of Rome Fiumicino Airport. 

Footage obtained by Viral Press shows trails of flames coming from one of the plane’s engines as it flew close to the ground.  

In another clip, the plane could be seen dumping fuel mid-flight before turning around and landing back at the airport. 

Flames trail from Boeing plane engine

Flames are seen trailing from one of the engines of a Hainan Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner following a bird strike on Sunday after departing Rome, Italy. (Viral Press)

"On November 10th, 2024, Hainan Airlines flight HU438 (Rome-Shenzhen) encountered a bird strike on the right engine during takeoff," the airline told Viral Press in a statement. "In order to ensure safety, the crew promptly returned to the airport according to procedures." 

"We sincerely apologize for any inconveniences caused by this and we really appreciate all passengers for their understanding and support," it added. 

Flames trail from Boeing plane after takeoff from Italy

Another video taken from inside the cabin of Hainan Airlines Flight 438 shows flames coming from one of the wings of the Boeing jet. (Viral Press)

The jet was carrying 249 passengers and 16 crew members, Reuters reported. 

The plane flew around in nearly a dozen circles off the coast of Italy before returning to Rome Fiumicino Airport, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware. 

Hainan Airlines plane departs Rome, Italy

A Boeing 787 Dreamliner operated by Hainan Airlines departs Rome Fiumicino Airport in Italy on July 23. (Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Hainan Airlines and Boeing did not immediately respond Monday to requests for comment from FOX Business. 