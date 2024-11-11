Flames burst from Boeing plane after reported bird strike, video shows

Flames spewing from the wings of a Hainan Airlines Boeing jet were caught on video after the plane reportedly stuck a bird following takeoff from Italy.

The incident involving Hainan Airlines Flight 438, a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner destined for Shenzhen, China, unfolded Sunday in the vicinity of Rome Fiumicino Airport.

Footage obtained by Viral Press shows trails of flames coming from one of the plane’s engines as it flew close to the ground.

In another clip, the plane could be seen dumping fuel mid-flight before turning around and landing back at the airport.

BOEING STRIKE ENDS AFTER LABOR UNION ACCEPTS CONTRACT OFFER, ANNOUNCES RETURN TO WORK

"On November 10th, 2024, Hainan Airlines flight HU438 (Rome-Shenzhen) encountered a bird strike on the right engine during takeoff," the airline told Viral Press in a statement. "In order to ensure safety, the crew promptly returned to the airport according to procedures."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BA THE BOEING CO. 150.66 -1.01 -0.67%

"We sincerely apologize for any inconveniences caused by this and we really appreciate all passengers for their understanding and support," it added.

MAJOR AIRLINE TO SPEND OVER $800M TO UPGRADE CABINS OF LONG-HAUL AIRCRAFT

The jet was carrying 249 passengers and 16 crew members, Reuters reported.

The plane flew around in nearly a dozen circles off the coast of Italy before returning to Rome Fiumicino Airport, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Hainan Airlines and Boeing did not immediately respond Monday to requests for comment from FOX Business.