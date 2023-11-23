Expand / Collapse search
Christmas tree prices making this year's holiday more costly

According to the American Christmas Tree Association, Christmas tree prices are up 10% since last year.

It's a not so Merry Christmas at the check-out line for many shoppers as Christmas tree prices are on the rise once again.

According to the National and the American Christmas Tree Association (ACTA), the average price of a Christmas tree is up 10% more than last year, with trees averaging between $80 and $100 this season. 

The association says that artificial Christmas trees will break the bank even more than real trees, with price tags all across the board from $85 to $1,000 or more.

"According to our 2023 survey, 52% of artificial Christmas tree owners purchased their tree for under $200, and 27% paid $200 to $400," says Jami Warner, executive director of the American Christmas Tree Association. "For artificial Christmas trees, costs vary depending on the producer, retailer, size, shape and features such as pre-lit options."

Christmas tree and presents

Christmas Tree prices are up 10% from last year, according to the American Christmas Tree Association. (iStock/iStock / Fox News)

The price hike follows a recent poll from the ACTA which found that despite 78% of consumers expressing concern over inflation, 94% of consumers say they plan to display at least one Christmas tree in their homes this holiday season, while 77% said they would display an artificial tree in their home instead. 

christmas trees lined up

Price of Christmas trees is on the rise this holiday season. (iStock / iStock)

"We always recommend that consumers shop early to get ahead of the holiday rush and find the décor, type, and style of Christmas tree that best fits their needs," said Warner. "This year, we’re seeing many consumers – especially those concerned about inflation – purchasing their décor well before the typical shopping seasons of November and December."

